Donnerstag, 11.11.2021
Ad-hoc: Durchschlagende Meldung: Megadeal öffnet alle Türen
11.11.2021 | 11:28
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation

PR Newswire

London, November 11

11/11/2021

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Investor Update Presentation

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a virtual update on Thursday 11th November at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

Please click here to view the presentation

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com

