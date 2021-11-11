Evidence Also Shows Better Immune Response to Virus Among Users of Spray

A recent clinical study has shown that the ViroStop nose and throat spray can have a preventative effect against Covid-19 infection, while at the same time boosting the body's antibody response to the virus. The results support the findings of laboratory tests and an earlier study which also showed the product's ability to reduce viral shedding and thereby slow the spread of the disease.

Volunteers in the study were all close contacts of someone with a positive PCR test for Covid-19. Out of 189 people 111 used ViroStop and a control group of 78 did not. After 15 days not one of the volunteers using ViroStop gave a positive PCR test while six (roughly 8%) of the control group did. Furthermore, in blood antibody tests, those who took ViroStop were seen to develop immunological protection against Covid-19 in three times more cases than the control group.

Dr István Jankovics, whose team ran the study at Budapest's Complex Medical Clinic between January and May 2021, commented: "The study confirms our in-vitro (laboratory) tests that ViroStop not only reduces the spread of the virus but can actually help prevent infection in the first place.

The improved immunological response among those with a negative PCR test suggests that the spray reduced the amount of virus in volunteers to such an extent that it could not be detected by PCR but the immune system recognized the virus and produced the specific antibody in response."

Leading UK expert in primary care, Professor James Kingsland commented: "This is an encouraging development and anything that shows evidence of an additional layer of protection is to be welcomed. The virus is now endemic and rates of infection are still far too high. The best defence is vaccination but anti-viral sprays such as ViroStop can be a useful addition to mask wearing in crowded spaces, social distancing and hand washing."

The retrospective study took place at the Complex Medical Clinic in Budapest, Hungary between January 15th, and May 31st, 2021 and the results were published in the American publication: Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health Reports. In study of clinical, virological and serological data from patients with mild acute upper respiratory tract infections, a total of 189 volunteers participated. All of the volunteers were close contacts of a COVID-19 PCR positive patient with mild symptoms. Of the 189 individuals, 111 used Virostop after positive PCR analysis of their contact, while 78 did not. All volunteers were tested by PCR assays for SARS CoV-2 at the beginning of the study, and symptoms of each volunteer were checked every two days for 15 days. At the end of the clinical study, each participant underwent a PCR test again for SARS CoV-2, and also a SARS CoV-2 specific IgG antibody assay using the ELISA system, then the symptoms of volunteers were evaluated.

ViroStop made by Swiss company, Herb-Pharma AG comes in the form of a nasal and oral spray. Its patented mix of active and natural ingredients act as a barrier against infections and can also alleviate the symptoms of flu and colds. The anti-viral sprays create a protective film on the mucous membrane in the upper respiratory tract to neutralize viruses and prevent multiplication.

