Born2Global Centre: Visualcamp Eye Tracking Software, Seeso Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a member of Born2Global Centre, announced that it has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Software category for SeeSo, a no hardware eye tracking software development kit (SDK). The announcement was made today CES tech show in NewYork ahead of CES 2022, Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions.

The CES Innovation Awards program hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

VisualCamp's SeeSo (www.seeso.io) is an AI-based eye tracking solution that provides deep insights into how users interact with apps and websites. Utilizing the front-facing camera from the user's device, SeeSo allows users to scroll, click, and take control of their mobile devices and computers with just their eyes, providing new opportunities for education, streaming platforms, and health industries. At the same time, businesses collect useful gaze data including where the user's attention is and overall activity.

Innovative aspect of SeeSo is also found in its business model. SeeSo recently changed its license policy providing free license to developers and non-profit project operators. Now, more developers and researchers in developing platforms including iOS, Android, Unity, JavaScript, and Windows have opportunity to develop own eye tracking service anywhere in the world.

Yunchan Suk (Charles), CEO of VisualCamp, said," We are very happy to be validated and distinguished not only in Korea but also globally at CES, winning the GLOMO Awards at MWC Barcelona, and presenting at TechCrunch Disrupt. We are taking this momentum to work on developing a next level platform to use gaze data and help more companies across the world."

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

For more detailed information on VisualCamp, visit https://visual.camp/.

