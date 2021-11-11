Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc. Out-licences volasertib to Notable Labs for the Global Adult Development of Its Anticancer Therapy

- Agreement enables parallel development of volasertib for the benefit of all patients

- Oncoheroes will continue the development of volasertib in childhood cancers while Notable will focus on the adult market using its high-fidelity Predictive Precision Medicine Platform

- Volasertib is a PLK-1 inhibitor with therapeutic potential across a range of tumor types

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc. ("Oncoheroes"), a biotech focused on advancing new therapies for childhood cancer, has out-licensed worldwide the adult rights to Notable Labs, Inc. ("Notable"), a clinical-stage predictive precision medicine company. Under the terms of this agreement, Oncoheroes will retain the license for the development and commercialization of volasertib for pediatric cancers and continue its commitment towards childhood cancer. Notable will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize volasertib in adult cancer indications. Financial details of this deal are not disclosed.

Volasertib is a Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK-1) inhibitor with evidence of clinical activity in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). PLK-1 overexpression has been shown to occur in a wide range of both solid tumors and hematological cancers. Volasertib was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its use in treating pediatric rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a soft tissue sarcoma. Oncoheroes is planning to take volasertib into the clinic with a Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of RMS.

Notable will leverage its high-fidelity Predictive Precision Medicine Platform to identify and select volasertib-responsive patients prior to their treatment and fast-track volasertib's clinical development with phase 2/3 clinical trials in AML and other cancers.

"In-licensing clinical-stage therapies that pass our platform's rigorous demands like volasertib represents an exciting milestone towards fulfilling Notable's mission to deliver life-changing therapies precisely to those who will benefit," said Thomas Bock, M.D., CEO of Notable. "We hope that this agreement will also contribute and accelerate Oncoheroes' mission."

"As a company solely committed to childhood cancer, we do not want to deviate our attention from developing new therapies for pediatric oncology. However, we are delighted about this out-licensing agreement as other patients can also benefit from our drug candidates," said Ricardo Garcia, Oncoheroes' co-founder and CEO. "Notable's predictive precision medicine approach can revolutionize the traditional clinical development process and we are excited that volasertib will be one of their first assets to be assessed."

About Oncoheroes Biosciences

Oncoheroes is a ground-breaking biotech company exclusively focused on the discovery and development of better drugs for children and adolescents with cancer. Oncoheroes' vision is to deliver benefits to young cancer patients and create value in the process. The company is headquartered in Boston, US, with a discovery lab in Barcelona, Spain. Oncoheroes is actively looking for in-licensing opportunities in the pediatric oncology space while working to generate new proprietary assets for a number of pediatric cancer indications with high unmet medical needs.

For more information please visit: oncoheroes.com

About Notable

Notable is a clinical-stage platform therapeutic company developing a new class of precision medicines: predictive precision medicines. Notable aims to be the leader in predicative precision medicine and revolutionize the way in which patients seek and receive treatment: patient population by patient population, and cancer by cancer. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable expects to provide dramatic impact for patients and the healthcare community.

For more information please visit: notablelabs.com

For media inquiries:

Berta Martí Fuster,

bmartifuster@oncoheroes.com