Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Partners with Heartland Construction for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installations

SIRC Subsidiary Pacific Lighting Energy Management Company Signs Agreement to Install EV Chargers at up to 200 Apartment Buildings Nationally

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that subsidiary Pacific Lighting Energy Management Company (PLEMCo) has partnered with Heartland Construction, a national alternative energy developer, to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging station installations for Heartland solar projects.

Heartland's solar projects are primarily constructed on multi-unit residential facilities, with the addition of EV charging stations targeted to enhance the value of the solution to the end-consumer - making their apartment building communities more competitive to the modern consumer. The total near-term opportunity with Heartland spans up to 200 projects - with the initial project in Portland, Oregon spanning 20-50 Level 2 EV charging stations generating expected revenues of at least $250,000.

"PLEMCO has primarily focused attention on the installation of large utility and government EV charging station projects, but as the demand for charging stations grows exponentially, we are expanding our sales initiatives to encompass businesses of all sizes across a national landscape," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Heartland Construction's solar projects are primarily being constructed on apartment buildings, and the addition of EV charging stations will further enhance their aim of providing energy efficient solutions for their end-clients. Solar and EV charging together help to set client apartment buildings apart from competing buildings - while concurrently providing clean energy solutions that are quickly becoming a requirement for many renters and homeowners."

"The expected near-term potential addressable opportunity of at least several million dollars is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of the revenues we expect from this subsidiary in the coming several quarters. We expect to see further gains as we continue our effort to provide all-inclusive alternative energy solutions for both homeowners and businesses across the country," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter , Facebook or Discord .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

