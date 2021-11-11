

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose further on Thursday, after having hit a five-month high in the previous session fueled by a surge in U.S. consumer prices last month.



Spot gold climbed 0.7 percent to $1,861.76 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.9 percent at $1,863.95 per ounce.



Gold is rising because of higher inflation expectations after overnight data showed the largest annual increase in prices in three decades.



Expectations of a slowdown in both the U.S. and Chinese economies also helped spark interest in gold as an inflation hedge.



After the worrisome report on U.S. inflation that slammed into the bond market, traders in the fed funds futures market now see the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike to be much more likely in July.



The dollar touched a 16-month high against the euro today and Treasury yields jumped amid speculation that the Fed will expedite its normalization plans.



Elsewhere, the British pound eased after official data showed the U.K. economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de