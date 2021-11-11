Global Brands Publications Limited: LiteFinance wins 2 International Awards at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LiteFinance, a reputable forex broker, has won the "Most Innovative Forex Broker - Southeast Asia 2021" and "Best Forex Trading Tools & Software - Africa 2021" awards 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends. LiteFinance was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on LiteFinance winning the awards, Shiv Kumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Congratulations to the team at LiteFinance for winning not just one of our prestigious awards, but two, and well-deservedly so. It wasn't so long ago that LiteFinance was a young company, and now you're going head to head with the biggest players in the industry."

Commenting on winning the award, Alexey Smirnov (CEO) said, "For over 16 years, LiteFinance has been competing with global Forex brokers and is now holding leading positions in the market. Receiving such prestigious awards encourages us to continue to move forward and be the best. Our well-coordinated and diligent work together with our partners worldwide aims to provide the best possible service to our clients. We provide access to advanced technologies in the fields of copy trading and the Forex market. We are grateful to our clients for choosing our company and for the inspiration that helps us to become better every year."

About LiteFinance

LiteFinance is a high-tech reliable ECN broker with a strong reputation. Our clients can exploit a safe, user-friendly online platform for high-speed trading available in 15 global languages and provide access to a great deal of in-built tools for price chart analysis. The fans of the most popular trading platform, MetaTrader 4/5, can use it as well.

Trading with LiteFinance means: high-performance platform, low floating spreads, market execution with no requotes, professional assistance and access to exclusive analytical materials and signals.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

