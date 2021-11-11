Transparency Market Research: Xanthate Market to Expand at CAGR of 6% Due to Growing Popularity of Xanthate in Rubber Vulcanization Process, Notes TMR

- Mining sector to continue to provide stable revenue streams for xanthate market during the forecast period

- Use of xanthate in platinum alloys for producing viscose rayon to offer considerable growth opportunities to market players

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing use of xanthate in the extraction of various minerals or materials such as zinc, lead, metal, sulfur, and others is expected to attract extensive growth opportunities in the xanthate market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Furthermore, the rising popularity of xanthate in rubber processing and agrochemicals application is projected to ensure promising growth.

Xanthates are water-soluble chemicals prominently used in the mining industry. They are also used for manufacturing of cellulose film and rayon. In addition, they are used as a collector for sulfide minerals extraction. These factors help increase the growth prospects of the xanthate market to a considerable extent.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted an extensive research on various factors related to the growth of the xanthate market. The analysts at TMR expect the global market for xanthate to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The global xanthate market is estimated to cross US$ 874.3 Bn by 2031.

Apart from mining, companies in the xanthate market are striving to expand their business streams in other sectors too. Xanthate is gaining prominence in the manual emission estimation technique for gold ore processing. Furthermore, xanthate is also being used extensively in the inhibition of fertilizer nitrogen transformation and color development for image-recording applications. These factors are adding value to the growth trajectory of the xanthate market. In addition, the demand for sulfur extraction has increased phenomenally over the years. This factor will have a massive impact on the growth of the xanthate market, as it is used as a collector material due to its floating property.

Key Findings of Report

Mining Industry Ensures Steady Revenue for Xanthate Market

Sodium ethyl xanthate is being used on a large scale in mining activities carried around the world. The use of sodium ethyl xanthate as a floatation agent for recovering copper, nickel, gold, and silver is expected to offer substantial growth to the xanthate market. Furthermore, the use of xanthates, specifically in Australia as a collector for the extraction of sulfide minerals is projected to present an array of growth opportunities for the xanthate market.

Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Xanthate-based Floatation Agents to Emerge as Key Trend

Eco-friendly xanthate-based floatation agents are gaining considerable traction, owing to the growing need for minimizing the harmful impact of xanthate on the environment. Manufacturers in the xanthate market are gaining a robust research base on eco-friendly xanthate-based floatation agents to assure production simplicity, mild reaction, and elimination of byproducts. These factors are increasing the yield of products and driving technological applicability. Thus, these factors are increasing the demand for xanthate market to a great extent.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Highly Lucrative Region for Xanthate Market

The Asia Pacific region is prognosticated to emerge as a highly profitable region for the xanthate market. Wide mining base, high raw material availability, and growth of rubber processing and mining sectors are expected to lead to extensive growth of the xanthate market in Asia Pacific.

The Europe xanthate market is also estimated to expand in the upcoming years, mainly due to the expansion of the rubber processing industry in Turkey, Germany, Russia, and France.

Some of the key players operating in the xanthate market are Yantai Humon Chemical Auxiliary Co., Ltd., Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC, QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent, Orica Limited, Coogee Chemicals, and CTC Mining.

Global Xanthate Market - Growth Drivers

Rising demand for xanthate to support proliferating mineral extraction activities in several parts of the world to fuel xanthate market growth

Increasing application in the chemical sector such as vulcanization of rubber to create opportunities for xanthate market players

Global Xanthate Market: Segmentation

By Product

Sodium Ethyl Xanthate (SEX)

Sodium Isopropyl Xanthate (SIPX)

Sodium Isobutyl Xanthate (SIBX)

Potassium Amyl Xanthate (PAX)

Others (including Potassium Ethyl Xanthate)

By Application

Mining

Rubber Processing

Agrochemicals

Others (including Metal Processing)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

