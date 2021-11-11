Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.11.2021
Ad-hoc: Durchschlagende Meldung: Megadeal öffnet alle Türen
Kindred Group: Kindred signs a new EUR 216.7 million revolving credit facility

Kindred announces that the existing facilities agreement dated 23 July 2019 will be refinanced with a new revolving credit facility.

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 11 November 2021, Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has signed a new EUR 216.7 million multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement with two Nordic banks. The new credit facility has an uncommitted accordion feature that permits, under certain conditions, an increase in total commitments up to EUR 325 million. The facility is committed for a tenor of three years, with a one-year extension option.

The loan proceeds will be used to refinance the amounts outstanding under Kindred's existing facilities agreement and for the Company's general corporate purposes. The new facility will increase Kindred's financial flexibility and support Kindred's growth initiatives and long-term strategy.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 11-11-202112:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-signs-a-new-eur-216-7-million-revolving-credit-facility,c3451532

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3451532/1494642.pdf

Press release - New revolving credit facility

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-,c2978714

Kindred

