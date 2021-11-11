

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, President Joe Biden will sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at a bipartisan bill signing ceremony at the White House.



Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle who negotiated the original framework of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will attend the ceremony.



The President will also be joined by a diverse group of leaders who fought for its passage across the country, ranging from Governors and Mayors of both parties to labor union and business leaders.



At the signing ceremony, the President will highlight how he is following through on his commitment to rebuild the middle class and the historic benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver for American families, the White House said.



In the coming weeks, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Cabinet will continue to travel the country to communicate how the law will help communities, grow the economy, and position America to compete in the 21st century, it added.



Delivering a speech on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal at the Port of Baltimore Wednesday, Biden said the United States is already in the midst of a historic economic recovery. 'And thanks to those steps we're taking, very soon we're going to see the supply chain start catching up with demand. So not only will we see more record-breaking job growth, we'll see lower prices and faster deliveries as well.'



According to the economic experts, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is going to ease inflationary pressures, lowering the cost to working families.



The law envisages millions of good-paying, union jobs for working people, improvements in U.S. ports and transportation systems that strengthen supply chains, high-speed internet for every American, clean water for all children and families, the biggest investments in roads and bridges in generations, significant investment in mass transit, and unprecedented investments in clean energy infrastructure.



