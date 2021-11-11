

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation accelerated in October, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index increased 5.1 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.7 percent rise in September.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 10.8 percent yearly in October and those of transport increased 15.4 percent.



Prices for restaurants and hotels, and communications gained by 4.1 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.1 percent annually in October, following a 3.8 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.8 percent in October, following a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de