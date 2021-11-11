- (PLX AI) - Bayer starts new Phase III study to investigate expanded use of vericiguat in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.
- • New Phase III study VICTOR will assess vericiguat efficacy and safety in patients who have not had a recent worsening heart failure event
- • ICTOR expands upon the Phase III VICTORIA study, providing further insight into the use of vericiguat in a broader range of patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
- • Based on the VICTORIA study, vericiguat was recently approved in the U.S., Japan, the EU and other countries under the brand name Verquvo
- • In the EU it is indicated for symptomatic chronic HF in adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring IV therapy
- • Recruitment for the VICTOR trial has begun and is expected to enroll approximately 6,000 adults with chronic HF and reduced ejection fraction of 40 percent or less who have not had a recent worsening HF event, complementary to the VICTORIA study patient population
- • The primary efficacy endpoint is the time to first event of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for HF
