Scientists in the United States investigated adding a layer of copper-aluminum oxide to the rear side of a cadmium-telluride thin film cell, finding positive impacts on carrier lifetime and efficiency. With further work, the scientists say, the discovery could open up new routes to higher efficiencies in CdTe solar cells.Currently accounting for around 5% of the market for solar modules, cadmium telluride is well established as a thin-film PV material, thanks largely to U.S. manufacturer First Solar. Though lower efficiency than today's silicon modules, the material is able to compete on manufacturing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...