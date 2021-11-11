Bian Capital CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, is Appointed to the Board of Directors at YPO Beverly Hills as Membership Vice Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Daniel Yomtobian, an experienced entrepreneur, is pleased to join the board of directors of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) Beverly Hills. He has assumed the position of membership vice officer at this chapter of the esteemed organization, taking his involvement with the prestigious community to the next level.

"I have been a member of YPO Beverly Hills since March 2012, and as a part of this extraordinary global community, I have reaped benefits that have surpassed even my wildest expectations," Daniel Yomtobian comments. "As a business leader, I have expanded my horizons and honed my skills by seizing on every opportunity to share in the leadership wisdom, entrepreneurial acumen, and personal insights of many incredible CEOs. It is my sincerest hope that I can give back to the community at least as much as I have received, and this new position is both an acknowledgment of my commitment to the YPO cause and a chance to make an even greater contribution to this remarkable network."

Founded in 1950, YPO is a global leadership community that brings together chief executives who share the belief that the world needs better leaders who are also better human beings. The members of the organization are exceptional people who have proven their leadership qualities at a young age. Diverse, inclusive, and dedicated to promoting business as a force for good, YPO encourages its associates to share, learn, mentor, and improve both on a professional and a personal level so that they can help transform the world into a better place. With chapters across 142 countries, the organization boasts more than 30,000 members whose companies employ a combined 22 million people and generate an aggregate $9 trillion in revenue.

Daniel Yomtobian started his professional journey as a web designer, quickly coming to realize that online advertising is the field best suited to his talents and business aspirations. Passionate about innovation and committed to quality, he grew to be recognized as a pioneer in the digital media space, collecting multiple awards for his work in online advertising. Daniel Yomtobian, whose accolades include the SFV Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 Award, has founded and led several successful businesses, his most recent venture being private investment firm and incubator Bian Capital. The Los Angeles, California-based company, which was launched in August 2020, focuses on investing in technology startups, combining financial support with strategic guidance to help them grow and thrive. Outside of work, Daniel Yomtobian enjoys traveling and pursuing new passions, and he also makes time for various philanthropic endeavors, including regular donations to charities.

Daniel Yomtobian - CEO of Bian Capital - Los Angeles: https://dyomtobian.com

Advertise.com CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, Explains the Use of Big Data in Advertising: https://www.yahoo.com/now/advertise-com-ceo-daniel-yomtobian-091500936.html

Daniel Yomtobian - Explores the Benefits of Innovative Ad Formats: https://www.yahoo.com/now/daniel-yomtobian-explores-benefits-innovative-211500329.html

Contact Information:

Daniel Yomtobian

Founder and CEO, Bian Capital

news@dyomtobian.com

https://dyomtobian.com

SOURCE: Daniel Yomtobian

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672322/Bian-Capital-CEO-Daniel-Yomtobian-is-Appointed-to-the-Board-of-Directors-at-YPO-Beverly-Hills-as-Membership-Vice-Officer