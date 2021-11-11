

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $226.9 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $231.7 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235.1 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $1.48 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $235.1 Mln. vs. $160.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $6.6 Bln



