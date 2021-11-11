The Sun Horizon consortium has started to collect performance data on two pilot projects that combine heat pumps with PV systems using hybrid panels on homes in Riga, Latvia. The solution features a heat pump for space heating and domestic hot water and PVT panels to produce power for heating and domestic appliances, with excess power fed to the grid.French companies Boostheat and Dualsun and have teamed up with German heating system supplier Rathiotherm to launch the operational phase of the Sun Horizon project. The European Commission supports the ambitious project under the Horizon 2020 (H2020) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...