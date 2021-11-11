The 15%-efficient solar tile is manufactured by Russian producer Solartek with CIGS equipment provided by Sweden's Midsummer.Solartek, a subsidiary of the Russian nanotechnology company Rusnano, has installed thin film solar roofs on three residential buildings in St. Petersburg, Dmitry Krakhin, director of Solartek, announced during the Russian Energy Week in Moscow. Solartek is producing CIGS solar films, on equipment supplied by Sweden's Midsummer, on a pilot line. Russia is continuing to support pilot production of BIPV products. Solartek has begun producing small volumes of Copper Indium ...

