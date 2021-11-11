DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference

IuteCredit reports unaudited 9M 2021 results on 16 November 2021 - Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 18 November 2021



11.11.2021 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IuteCredit reports unaudited 9M 2021 results on 16 November 2021

Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 18 November 2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 11 November 2021. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 18 November 2021, 10.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 9M 2021 results on 16 November 2021.



Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

IuteCredit Europe - Earnings Call 9M 2021.

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact:

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 48 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 72 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com

11.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

