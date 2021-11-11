Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.11.2021
11.11.2021 | 14:10
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 11

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 11 November 2021
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 10 November 2021, the
unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,988p
Including income: 5,021p
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
