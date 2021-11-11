The nation announced a more ambitious climate change and renewables target at COP26 in Glasgow, and will be boosted by a $160 million funding pledge from the summit host nation.Bangladeshi officials have said deals are being drawn up for another 12 solar projects in the nation, which will bring 500 MW more generation capacity online. Those projects may benefit from £120 million ($162 million) of climate change mitigation funding pledged by the U.K. government at the COP26 summit being staged in Glasgow. The funding line will aim to help "build resilience, prevent pollution, protect biodiversity, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...