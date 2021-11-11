Breast Implants Market size worth $ 2.02 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.22% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Advances in technology and improvements in designs and construction of breast implants, rise in awareness of breast surgeries, rising beauty consciousness, and a rise in the number of qualified plastic surgeons expand the industry growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Breast Implants Market" By Type (Silicone Implant, Form-stable Implant, Saline Implant), By Application (Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery), By End-User (Hospital, Cosmetology Clinic), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Breast Implants Market size was valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.02 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Breast Implants Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Breast Implants Market Overview

Breast implantation surgery has evolved greatly with the growing demand for cosmetic surgeries. Women with a high preference for enhancing their esthetic appeal contribute largely to the revenue of the breast implantation market. According to the FDA, women above 18 years of age can undergo breast augmentation surgeries. The rising prevalence of breast cancer is also a significant driver leading to the growth of this market. In severe cases, the prevention of this disease involves mastectomy surgery, which requires the removal of the entire organ. In addition, reconstruction of this organ is considered a useful option for the treatment of such disease. This procedure involves rebuilding the shape of the removed organ. Thus, with the rising number of reconstruction cases, there is a growing demand for breast implantation in the near future.

One of the prominent reasons hindering the market is the risk of breast implant-associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). Rare in nature, BIA-ALCL, is a type of T-cell lymphoma that usually develops around the tissue surrounding the implant. Many products are recalled from the market due to this factor. In September 2019, Allergan, now acquired by AbbVie, recalled Natrelle BIO CELL Textured Products from the market. According to the FDA, a total of 573 cases of BIA-ALCL were reported in 2019. Furthermore, the incidence of implant ruptures and safety concerns of women has made the government re-evaluate the manufacturer's products. The aforementioned factors are expected to restrain the market growth.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) stated that breast augmentation is one of the top 5 cosmetic procedures conducted in the U.S. According to the ASPS, 279,143 procedures related to the augmentation of this organ had taken place in the U.S. Thus, with a huge number of these cases, the growth of the Breast Implants Market is expected to accelerate over the coming years.

Key Developments

In August 2020 , Hair Diagnostix announced the launch of an advanced and easy-to-use self-test to detect leaking breast implants.

, Hair Diagnostix announced the launch of an advanced and easy-to-use self-test to detect leaking breast implants. In June 2020 , Allergan Aesthetics, a part of AbbVie Inc. announced the initiation of a digital campaign to improve the device tracking, identification, and increase its reach to patients having Allergan breast implant called BIO CELL and to inform them about the risks of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

Key Players

The major players in the market are AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc), Establishment Labs SA, GC Aesthetics, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Laboratories Arion, Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Worldwide LLC), Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Silimed, Sientra Inc., and Celaplas.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Breast Implants Market On the basis of Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Breast Implants Market, By Type

Silicone Implant



Form-stable Implant



Saline Implant



Structured Saline Implant

Breast Implants Market, By Application

Reconstructive Surgery



Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Implants Market, By End-User

Hospital



Cosmetology Clinic



Others

Breast Implants Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

