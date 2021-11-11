Preservica Adds Automated Capture and Active Digital Preservation for Twitter

Actively preserve Social Media records forever with Preservica v6.4

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Preservica, the world leader in active digital preservation software, today announces the launch of v6.4 of their cloud-hosted and on-premise active digital preservation and online discovery software. Developed in collaboration with the Preservica user community, v6.4 further streamlines archival and records management workflows, with the addition of automated capture and active digital preservation of social media accounts - starting in this release with Twitter.

The need to capture and preserve significant social media and website communications forever has become increasingly important over the last 18 months - from the tweets of government elected officials to social media records of world-changing events that will inform future generations.

Retaining permanent and historically valuable Twitter records forever, however, requires a more sophisticated approach than just archiving says Marta Crilly, Archivist for Reference and Outreach at City of Boston "To ensure our public social media records, such as those of our elected officials, remain readable in perpetuity it was important for us to use our active digital preservation platform rather than an archiving solution".

By leveraging Preservica's powerful intelligent archiving connector and the unique way the solution handles complex digital objects, Preservica v6.4 ensures all components of a tweet - the text, metadata, timestamp and embedded images and videos - are all automatically captured directly from Twitter and fully preserved as a single authentic asset.

Preservica ensures these records are stored safely and remain accessible and readable over decades to mitigate against technology obsolescence.

You can learn more about social media preservation here .

Join Preservica's online webinar on 15 December 2021, to explore "How do we keep tweets alive forever?". Register now to reserve your place .

