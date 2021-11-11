

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hart Consumer Products, Inc. is recalling about 15,700 units of Hart 18-Gauge 2' Brad Nailers for potential risk of serious injury hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury hazard to the user or bystanders.



The company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injury related to the use of the recalled nailers.



The recall involves white, blue, and black color handheld Hart 18-Gauge 2' Brad Nailers with model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK, or HPNR01BNCA. It has the name 'HART' white on a black background on the side of the nailer and has '18ga BRAD NAILER' printed in white on a blue background on the side of the nail tray/magazine.



The recalled nailers were manufactured in Vietnam by Techtronic Industries Vietnam Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and imported into the United States by Anderson, South Carolina-based Hart Consumer Products Inc.



The nailers were sold exclusively at Walmart USA retail stores across the United States and online at www.walmart.com from April 2021 through September 2021 for between $130 and $160.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled nailers and return it to any Walmart USA store for a full refund. Consumers can also return items for free by mail via a scheduled pickup from your home.



