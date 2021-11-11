Anzeige
WKN: A2P3Z9 ISIN: FI4000425848 Ticker-Symbol: 5J4 
11.11.21
08:09 Uhr
0,093 Euro
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.11.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Savosolar TO8, TO9 and TO10 (587/21)

At the request of Savosolar Oyj, Savosolar equity rights will be traded on
First North as from November 22, 2021. 

Security name: Savosolar TO 8
------------------------------
Short name:   SAVOS TO 8  
------------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000512264 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  240897    
------------------------------

Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted    
     average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 7 
     March 2022 - 17 March 2022, with an applied discount of 25 per cent.  
     The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.09 per share.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for             
    1 new share in Savosolar                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr March 21, 2022 - April 1, 2022                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 28, 2022                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Security name: Savosolar TO 9
------------------------------
Short name:   SAVOS TO 9  
------------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000512272 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  240903    
------------------------------

Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted    
     average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 29 
     August 2022 - 8 September 2022, with an applied discount of 25 per   
     cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.11 per   
     share.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for             
    1 new share in Savosolar                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 12, 2022 - September 23, 2022                 
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  September 19, 2022                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Security name: Savosolar TO 10
-------------------------------
Short name:   SAVOS TO 10  
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000512280  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  240904     
-------------------------------

Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted    
     average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 6 
     March - 16 March 2023, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The  
     subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.13 per share.     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for             
    1 new share in Savosolar                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr March 20, 2023 - March 31, 2023                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 27, 2023                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB
on +46 8-604 22 55.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
