Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Savosolar TO8, TO9 and TO10 (587/21)

At the request of Savosolar Oyj, Savosolar equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 22, 2021. Security name: Savosolar TO 8 ------------------------------ Short name: SAVOS TO 8 ------------------------------ ISIN code: FI4000512264 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 240897 ------------------------------ Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 7 March 2022 - 17 March 2022, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.09 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 21, 2022 - April 1, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 28, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Savosolar TO 9 ------------------------------ Short name: SAVOS TO 9 ------------------------------ ISIN code: FI4000512272 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 240903 ------------------------------ Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 29 August 2022 - 8 September 2022, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.11 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 12, 2022 - September 23, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 19, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Savosolar TO 10 ------------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO 10 ------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000512280 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 240904 ------------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 6 March - 16 March 2023, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.13 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 20, 2023 - March 31, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 27, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8-604 22 55.