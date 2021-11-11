Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting to Present at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event

Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of Viewpoint Management and Thought Leaders Oliver Sartor MD, Geoffrey B. Johnson MD, PhD, Vikas Prasad MD, on Thursday, November 18th at 1:00 PM ET

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that Frances L. Johnson, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Michael K. Schultz, Chief Scientific Officer will participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on Thursday November 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

Joining the Company's management team for the roundtable discussion are Oliver Sartor, MD, Laborde Professor for Cancer Research, Medical Director of the Tulane Cancer Center, and Associate Dean for Oncology at Tulane Medical School; Geoffrey B. Johnson, MD, PhD, Chair of the Division of Nuclear Medicine, Chair of the PET/MR&R&D, and Associate Professor in the Departments of Radiology and Immunology at Mayo Clinic; and Vikas Prasad, MD Deputy Director in the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the University Hospital of Ulm, Ulm, Germany.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation followed by a moderated roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit live questions. Interested parties may also submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (viewpointmt.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach allows the specific tumor to be recognized and precisely treated; this approach has the potential to improve efficacy and potentially minimize the toxicity associated with other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's Melanoma (VMT01) and Neuroendocrine Tumor (VMT-??-NET) Programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

