Donnerstag, 11.11.2021
PR Newswire
11.11.2021 | 16:34
86 Leser



HeroesTD Becomes The New Face of Blockchain Gaming

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology is currently becoming one of the most prominent and talked-about technology trends in recent years, opening new business models like NFT games and new revenue streams for the gaming industry around the world. Not being left behind, HeroesTD - a brand new NFT game built on blockchain by a Vietnamese team, has become a new formidable opponent in this industry.

About HeroesTD

HeroesTD is a free NFT Play-to-Earn tower defense strategy game, where players can create their new unique NFT content and trade them with other players to get real money.

HeroesTD game uses two main tokens: Cloudspire Gold Coin Token (CGC) and Heroes TD Tokens (HTD).

In HeroesTD, players play with each other, collect and build their deck to win. They can participate in Daily Quests events to complete missions, receive CGC. Or they use HTD and CGC to improve their decks, participate in a higher level.

There are two types of Heroes in this game: Basic Heroes and NFT Heroes. Basic Heroes are given to players at the beginning to experience the game, like joining a low-level PvP Arena. Players can also use these heroes to earn CGC for participating in Daily events, quests, etc.

For high-level PvP Arena, Ranked Matches, Tournaments, and Challenges, a strong deck is needed. To strengthen the player's deck, the player can obtain NFT Heroes. NFT Heroes can only be purchased from the Marketplace, or be summoned by using 2 NFT Heroes.

Fun Mechanism in HeroesTD

The game includes more than 60 heroes from many classes with distinct origins. In particular, the game allows players to combine two different Heroes, whose attributes will be mixed between Hero A and Hero B. The new Hero will be stronger, increase the chances of winning, and earn more tokens.

Road Map

CG Studio Team has announced a detailed plan for HeroesTD in the future, which can be summarized in the road map below.

Conclusion

As blockchain is getting more and more mature, the HeroesTD team has also applied it to mobile platforms, especially games, with a brand-new approach, becoming a pioneer in creating a new exciting, and challenging worldwide market. HeroesTD promises not only to bring a simple entertainment game but also to make a difference in the Vietnam gaming industry.

More Info

Website: https://www.heroestd.io/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1685889/image_5018453_32014671.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
