An initial 1.44 MW of solar panels this year appears to have impressed the Seven-Up Bottling Company sufficiently to persuade the business to opt for another 10.5 MW of arrays on its factories.Nigerian soft drinks business Seven-Up Bottling Company is pitching to be the country's largest industrial user of solar power by committing to install a further 10.5 MW of generation capacity within six months. Lagos-headquartered Seven-Up already has 450 kW and 990 kW solar arrays at its bottling plants in Kaduna and Kano, respectively, which were fitted by Lagos-based commercial and industrial PV installer ...

