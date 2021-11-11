Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



Rackspace Technology was among the leading providers in the Breakthrough 15 category for the Global, Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 3Q 2021 Global ISG Index.

Now in its 76th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

"Due to our people, partners, expertise and automation to help customers of all sizes optimize their multicloud journey combined with our fanatical customer experience, Rackspace Technology is extremely well-positioned in the multicloud market," said Lisa McLin, Rackspace Technology VP, Global Channel Chief. "In 2021 we continue to make great progress towards becoming the leading pure-play multicloud services and solutions company and set the stage for years of incremental revenue growth."

Rackspace Technology's inclusion in the ISG Index is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

"The ISG Index is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry," said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. "Rackspace Technology continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for multicloud services based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers."

