BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



31 August 2021

11 November 2021

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:Annual Report and Financial Statements (year endedForm of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General MeetingThese documents will shortly be available for inspection at:https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism