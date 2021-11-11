- (PLX AI) - NTG Outlook FY revenue raised to DKK 7,000-7,300 million (previously DKK 6,700 - 7,000 million).
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT raised to DKK 520-550 million (previously DKK 490 - 520 million)
- • Q3 revenue DKK 1,869.5 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT DKK 142.6 million
- • Activity remained high in Q3 2021, and the combination of initiatives to safeguard capacities, increasing spot prices, and a scalable operating model resulted in financial performance above expectations in both divisions
- • The updated full-year outlook for 2021 assumes that activity in the transport markets will remain high and current market imbalances will continue for the rest of the year
