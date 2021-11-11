DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company 11-Nov-2021 / 17:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Chelverton UK Dividend rights are attachedii: Trust Plc (SDV) 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name IntegraFin Holdings plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Transact Nominees Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 09/11/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10/11/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total % of voting rights attached through financial of both Total number of to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % voting rights of (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A + issuervii 2) 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on 7.0104% 0% 7.0104% 1,461,660 which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 6.9431% 0% 6.9431% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust Plc (SDV) 1,461,660 7.0104% GB0006615826 SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,461,660 7.0104% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Number of voting rights that may be Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash instrument datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or X legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold IntegraFin 7.0104% Holdings plc Integrated Financial 7.0104% Arrangements Ltd IntegraLife UK 6.9261% Limited IntegraFin 7.0104% Holdings plc Integrated Financial 7.0104% Arrangements Ltd IntegraLife International 0.0842% Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London, UK Date of completion 10/11/2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 126634 EQS News ID: 1248501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248501&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2021 12:50 ET (17:50 GMT)