11.11.2021 | 19:22
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company 11-Nov-2021 / 17:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting   Chelverton UK Dividend 
rights are attachedii:                                   Trust Plc (SDV) 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                            IntegraFin Holdings plc 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                    London, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                            Transact Nominees Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                    London, UK 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                  09/11/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                       10/11/2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                   % of voting rights   Total 
                    % of voting rights attached  through financial    of both Total number of 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)   instruments       in %  voting rights of 
                                   (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  (8.A + issuervii 
                                   2)           8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on   7.0104%            0%           7.0104% 1,461,660 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                    6.9431%            0%           6.9431% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
          Number of voting rightsix           % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares       Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if    (Art 9 of Directive  (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)      2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
Chelverton UK 
Dividend Trust Plc 
(SDV) 
          1,461,660                   7.0104% 
GB0006615826 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    1,461,660                   7.0104% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
                              Number of voting rights that may be 
Type of financial  Expiration    Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is     % of voting rights 
instrument     datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                              exercised/converted. 
 
                   SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of financial Expiration     Exercise/  Physical or cash 
instrument    datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
                   Period xi  settlementxii 
 
                          SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity 
and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the 
(underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or   X 
legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
        % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv     equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
        notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
IntegraFin   7.0104% 
Holdings plc 
Integrated 
Financial    7.0104% 
Arrangements 
Ltd 
IntegraLife UK 6.9261% 
Limited 
 
IntegraFin   7.0104% 
Holdings plc 
Integrated 
Financial    7.0104% 
Arrangements 
Ltd 
IntegraLife 
International  0.0842% 
Limited 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion London, UK 
Date of completion  10/11/2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  126634 
EQS News ID:  1248501 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248501&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2021 12:50 ET (17:50 GMT)

