

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite lingering concerns over rising inflation, European stocks closed higher on Thursday amid hopes that Beijing will take steps to ease the cash crunch for embattled developers.



Reports saying China Evergrande Group averted a destabilizing default at the last minute for the third time in the past month helped lift sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.32%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.6%, Germany's DAX edged up 0.1% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2%, while Switzerland's SMI gained 0.16%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Russia and Sweden closed higher.



Belgium, Poland and Spain ended weak, while Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Portugal and Turkey ended flat.



In the UK market, Auto Trader Group shares soared more than 14% after the company issued strong forward guidance.



Anglo American Plc shares gained nearly 6%. 3I Group gained about 6% after the private equity company posted a rise in first-half pre-tax operating profits.



Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Antofagasta, Polymetal International, Glencore, BHP Group, Evraz, Rio Tinto, Smurfit Kappa Group, Fresnillo and Halma gained 2.5 to 6%.



Johnson Matthey plunged more than 19%. The chemicals company said it would exit its battery materials business due to crushing competition. Also, its current boss is stepping down.



B&M European Value Retail and Burberry Group declined 5.6% and 5.4%, respectively.



Associated British Foods, IAG, Smith & Nephew, Whitbread, Intertek Group and Rolls-Royce Holdings lost 1 to 2.7%.



In the French market, ArcelorMittal climbed more than 4% after reporting a more than 50% jump in turnover in the third quarter. The company also reported a net profit of US$ 4.6 billion.



Engie surged higher on strong third-quarter results. The French natural gas and electricity supplier and Crédit Agricole Assurances announced an agreement to acquire a 97.33% stake of Eolia Renovables from Canadian institutional investment manager Alberta Investment Management Corp.



Capgemini, STMicroElectronics, Dassault Systemes, Saint Gobain, Vivendi, Publicis Groupe and Pernod Ricard gained 1 to 2.3%.



Renault drifted down by about 4%, weighed down by an announcement by Daimler that it would sell its 3.1% stake in Renault. Air France-KLM ended more than 3% down. Unibail Rodamco shed nearly 3%, while Faurecia, Accor, Valeo, Thales and Vinci shed 1.4 to 2%.



In Germany, Siemens rallied nearly 3%, Infineon Technologies gained about 2%, Deutsche Post advanced 1.7% and Siemens Healthineers climbed 1.5%.



Continental, MTU Aero Engines, Porsche Automobil, Fresenius Medical Care, Adidas and Sartorius declined sharply.



Swiss stock Sika rallied sharply after the company agreed to buy German rival MBCC Group for 5.5 billion francs.



In economic news, ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said on Wednesday that the central bank's asset purchase program could end in September 2022 if inflation sustainably returns to the official target.



The UK economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 1.3% sequentially in the third quarter, but weaker than the 5.5% expansion seen in the previous quarter. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive growth.



On a monthly basis, GDP growth improved to 0.6% from revised 0.2% in August. The rate also exceeded the economists' forecast of 0.4%.



According to the latest Autumn economic forecast, the euro area GDP is projected to expand 5% this year, up from the prior outlook of 4.8%.



Meanwhile, the outlook for next year was lowered to 4.3% from 4.5%. In 2023, the currency bloc is forecast to expand 2.4%.



The EU is also forecast to grow 5% in 2021 and 4.3% in 2022. Growth is projected to ease to 2.5% in 2023.



The EU said inflation in the euro area is set to peak at 3.7% in the last quarter of the year and continue recording high prints in the first half of 2022.



