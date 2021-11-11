

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed marginally up on Thursday with investors making stock specific moves in largely cautious trade.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 19.68 points or 0.16% at 12,421.08, moving up for a fourth straight session. The index scaled a low of 12,349.18 and a high of 12,462.62.



Sika shares soared nearly 11% after the company agreed to buy German rival MBCC Group for 5.5 billion francs ($6 billion).



Geberit gained about 1.3%. Richemont and Givaudan gained 0.75% and 0.56%, respectively.



Alcon ended lower by 2.8%, Zurich Insurance Group drifted down nearly 2% and Swiss Re shed 1.02%. SGS, Credit Suisse, Lonza Group and Novartis lost 0.5 to 0.68%.



Swatch Group climbed 2.85%, while Kuehne & Nagel, AMS and Straumann Holding gained 1.7 to 1.9%. Tecan Group, Schindler Ps, Ems Chemie Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp and Sonova also closed on firm note.



Dufry ended more than 3% down. Flughafen Zurich and BB Biotech closed lower by 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Lindt & Spruengli and Temenos Group also closed notably lower.



