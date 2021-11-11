ANN SACKS Launches 10 New Collections Rich in Distinct Details

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / ANN SACKS, unveiled 10 new collections rich in provenance and the distinct details to engage the eye and capture the imagination. Spanning from new MADE designs handcrafted in the ANN SACKS Portland, Ore. factory and small family studios that can trace their art back centuries in time to longstanding collaborations with renowned artisans who bring their own unique spin on tile design, these new collections are fresh and of-the-moment, creating traditional to contemporary options to fit every lifestyle.

ANN SACKS Andy Fleishman Brass : ANN SACKS has collaborated on a new collection, Andy Fleishman Brass (also shown above), with gifted artisan, Andy Fleishman, marking his fourth collection and over 15 years of designing extraordinary cement tiles for ANN SACKS. His latest, a terrazzo that incorporates brass and mother-of-pearl as part of its starry surface design, elevates and defines this popular stone, which can be traced back to 15th century Italian design. Fleishman takes refreshing creative license to update this traditional tile drawing from an intriguing combination of different marbles resulting in a tactile 12"x12" terrazzo collection of six distinctive colors from which to choose.

ANN SACKS Ari : ANN SACKS unveiled the Ari Collection, an edgy, sophisticated design, hewn from traditional Ash wood, its softly weathered surface elevated by antiqued metallic finishes created using a proprietary technique based upon 18th century mirror-making. The exposed grain, whorls and figuring of the flat cut, natural White Ash brought out by layered depths of burnished Gilded Bronze and cool Gilded Silver add a new dimension to the unique designs found at ANN SACKS.

ANN SACKS Benton Mosaics : The longstanding ANN SACKS Benton Mosaic collection has added three new designs - Parquetry (shown), Trelliage, and Tryst - to its distinctive series. Handcrafted, using waterjet technology to achieve its unique and precise patterning and dimensional beauty, the Benton collection is exclusive to ANN SACKS and made in the United States. Individual, with remarkable depth of color achieved by the compelling marble combinations selected to define each pattern, the new tiles are based upon modern interpretations of traditional and turn-of-the-century inspired design motifs.

ANN SACKS Dei : ANN SACKS introduced Dei, two unique new travertines that hail from the Tuscan region of Italy. Dating back 2.58 million years to the Pleistocene age, Dei features a face randomly mottled by small to large pools of mineral deposits and other slight demarcations giving the tile the appearance of terrazzo. Dei is offered in two colors provided by nature, golden Dei Beige and light brown Dei Grigio, the organic formations and nuanced shift of colorations creating a field that exhibits exceptional movement and visual appeal.

ANN SACKS Fluted in Brulee : ANN SACKS adds the golden shades of Bruleé to Terrazzo Renata Fluted, part of ANN SACKS' extraordinary Terrazzo Renata collection. Fluted is a classic design that marries the charm of Old World terrazzo with the advances of 21st century technology to create a tile of uncommon beauty. Beginning as a marble slab, the surface is then fluted using CNC technology and hand-finished to remove any imperfections and gives the tile face a consistent look and velvety hand.

ANN SACKS Merinda : ANN SACKS unveiled the Merinda Collection, an exquisite mosaic series that uses reclaimed materials to create each singular work of art. Handcrafted in the United States, the five mixed medium mosaics incorporate discarded wood, marble, and terrazzo and are offered in two formats, Petite, beautifully scaled for wall applications, and Grande, ideal for flooring. Each design is precisely cut and laid-up by gifted artisans, the geometric-inspired patterns evoke a similar effect like that of artful stained glass arrangements.

ANN SACKS Savoy Classic Circle : ANN SACKS has expanded its extensive Savoy Collection, Classic series, with two 6"x6" field tiles - a raised, circular design and complementing flat field tile. The new Circle is a raised pattern with an edge detail that allows the interactive Japanese glazes to pool and break across the surface creating gentle to dramatic color differentiation. The timeless, Modern-inspired design can be laid up singularly or combined with the complementing flat field tile in a random or structured pattern adding another layer of dimensional relief.

ANN SACKS Shaye : A unique new porcelain tile to join ANN SACKS is the Shaye Collection, a series of Marbled and Standard field tiles that draw its inspiration from the swirls and figuring of beautifully executed Old World Florentine paper. This age-old art where gifted artists employed their hand to translate the beauty and irregularities of finely figured marble onto paper remains a coveted art form that was first employed by Florentine artisans in the 16th century. Today, Italian artisans have selected porcelain as their medium for the ANN SACKS Shaye Collection offering four Marbled and five Standard tiles to create illusionary wall and floor applications of distinction.

ANN SACKS Silea : Joining the ANN SACKS remarkable breadth of marbles is Silea, a sparkling white stone, its face a constellation of translucent, sugar-like crystals veined in swaths of wispy grey. The crystalline composition also presents a tile rich in visual depth with natural reflective qualities and soft shifting of color as light carries across the surface.

MADE by ANN SACKS Vistas: ANN SACKS unveiled Vistas, an exclusive new stoneware collection, and part of the MADE by ANN SACKS series of tiles handcrafted by the artisans at its Portland, Ore. facility. Inspired by the pared down sensibility and proportionate scale of Mid-Century Modern design, Vistas is available in three distinctive styles - Half-Horizontal, Half-Vertical, and Quarter Vertical - that can be laid up vertically or horizontally in a single pattern or the patterns can be mixed, flipped, or reversed, to create any number of imaginative, custom installations.

