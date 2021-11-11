

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $5 billion worth of company stock, revealed financial filings made public on Wednesday evening. Musk still has more than 166 million company shares.



In a series of trading done over Tuesday and Wednesday, Elon Musk's trust sold over 3.5 million shares costing more than $3.88 billion. These sales were not scheduled ones, reports said.



Financial filings made public earlier on Wednesday evening showed that Musk is also selling another set of Tesla shares as per a plan decided in September this year. These sales collectively amount to more than 930,000 shares worth over $1.1 billion.



According to reports, Elon Musk had sold the shares in order to fulfill tax obligations regarding an exercise of stock options. Following the news about the stock sales.



Earlier, Musk had indicated that he would mostly sell a huge chunk of his options in the fourth quarter. The Tesla CEO had told at the Code Conference held in September that when his stock options expire at Tesla, his marginal tax rate would be over 50%.



The current and former board members including chairwoman Robyn Denholm, Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, Ira Ehrenpreis and Antonio Gracias have also sold millions of dollar worth Tesla shares since October 28 after the company's market cap crossed $1 trillion.



Among these insider sales, Kimbal Musk's was the only one, which was not listed as a planned sale. Kimbal Musk had sold around $109 million of his shares few days back.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

