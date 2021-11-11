

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday after a somewhat volatile session as traders weighed global energy demand and supply prospects.



A report from OPEC that said the group's crude oil production rose by 217,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 27.453 million bpd in October, but still fell short of the cartel's share of the 400,000-bpd total output hike of the OPEC+ group, helped lift crude oil prices.



The latest data showing an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended November 5th and a downward revision in global oil demand forecast by the OPEC weighed on oil prices.



Oil prices were also hurt by concerns that rising U.S. inflation could prompt Washington to release more strategic crude stock piles to drive down prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $0.25 or about 0.3% at $81.59 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed as much as $2.81 or about 3.3% on Wednesday.



Brent crude futures were up $0.18 or 0.22% at $82.82 a barrel a little while ago.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' monthly report said that oil demand will likely average 99.49 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of this year, down 330,000 barrels per day from last month's forecast.



Citing weak demand in China and India as the reasons for the downward revision in its oil demand forecast, OPEC said, 'A slowdown in the pace of recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021 is now assumed due to elevated energy prices.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

