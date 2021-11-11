Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2021) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its 2021 soil program designed to confirm surface mineralization within the historic T-Bill gold zone, as well as provide reconnaissance sampling of surrounding prospective areas on its 100% owned Williams Copper-Gold Project. As a result of the reconnaissance soil and rock sampling program the Company has discovered a new north-trending zone of surface mineralization that extends ~1000 metres in strike-length and is located ~1.1 kilometres west of historic gold-in-soil anomalies (Figure 1). Within this new north-trending mineralized zone soil samples typically assayed up to 320 ppb gold (Au), with one sample assaying up to 6.88 g/t gold and that the rocks samples along the SE trending anomaly zone away from the drilling match in vein style as the TBILL.

The 2021 reconnaissance assay results remain open for future follow-up exploration and are comparable to high-priority mineralized trends previously identified at the T-Bill target, suggesting there is potential for additional peripheral targets in the area that share similar controls on mineralization. The recent completion of a property-wide VTEM airborne geophysical survey will also provide additional context for identifying new prospective exploration targets throughout the largely underexplored 5159-hectare project. Copaur's flagship Williams Copper-Gold Project is located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Jeremy Yasenuik, CEO commented, "Our 2021 soil and rock sampling program has successfully shown that there remains substantial potential to identify new mineralized zones throughout our largely underexplored land package, in addition to testing mineralization beyond the confines of historic exploration programs. With significant potential extensions now being identified at the T-Bill zone together with a new mineralized trend to the west the Company will have a number of priority targets for future follow-up that remain largely untested by drilling."









Figure 1: T-Bill location with soil and rock sample highlights

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/103153_b8157cd4b449cbbd_001full.jpg

Williams Project Exploration Updates (as of November 11th, 2021):

Drilling (Complete)

3150 metres completed at the T-Bill target - assays pending

Rock and Soil Sampling (Complete)

158 rock samples collected

654 soil samples collected

Geophysics (Complete)

Ground-based Induced Polarization (IP) 2021 program completed over the GIC target

Property-wide VTEM airborne geophysical survey - (4 to 6 weeks processing and interpretation)

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Stock Options

The Company also announces that the board has approved the grant of 203,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants at an exercise price of $1.10 per share for a term of five years from the date of the grant. The stock options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Finder Warrant

Further to the Company's news release of November 9, 2021, the Company advises that it will issue to Roche Securities Ltd. a total of 81,544 finder's warrants, each exercisable for a period of two years to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $1.25, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the Williams Gold-Copper Project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts. The Company is backed by a dynamic team of experienced resource sector professionals, including Benchmark Metals Inc. members on its Advisory Board. The Williams Project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeremy Yaseniuk"

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk

Telephone: +1 (604) 773-1467

Email: jeremy@copaur.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information or future events, or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103153