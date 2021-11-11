- (PLX AI) - Husqvarna Group and Briggs & Stratton have reached a settlement to resolve engine supply in 2022.
- • Husqvarna says B&S will provide the majority of the ride-on mower engines needed ahead of the 2022 season
- • Husqvarna no longer anticipates a material financial impact from this issue
- • Additionally, the parties have agreed to maintain a modified supply relationship into the 2023 season
- • The settlement means that the lawsuit against B&S is withdrawn
- • We have achieved a satisfactory outcome that allows us to secure products for our customers in 2022, Husqvarna CFO says
