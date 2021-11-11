Elementa - A Fantasy NFT aiming to create a Novel comparable to the Lord of the Rings, but directed by actions made with their NFT Characters in a P2E Game.

OXFORD, England, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fully doxxed team at Elementa are really pushing the boundaries here, they are building one NFT project with the aims to create a collectible high quality artwork NFT, a Play 2 Earn combat arena, and also write a series of Fantasy Novels based on the actions taken by each NFT in their story driven roleplay experience.

The collection is driven by a vast world called Viridium which has been highly detailed in their Lore (a vast 23,000 word prequel to the Novels) which can be read in their Discord. The basis of the story is a desire to harness the powerful element that existed before that split in to the 4 primal elements we all know, but their greed saw mistakes, which resulted in their world becoming shattered and 4 new elements came along with the Raishe and caused havoc on their world.

Let's take a closer look at each aspect and then come back to a summary of the key details after.

Elementa as a Collectible NFT

This first aspect of the project is like many other NFT projects you would have seen, but with a unique touch that others overlook. Your NFT will be your "Character" in the Elementa world.

Elementa are using a leading concept artist who has worked at Triple A games studios to produce their incredibly detailed NFT's - producing some stunning backgrounds and items for your Character.

Further to this instead of just 1 body type with different items on, they have opted for one of the most broad sets of characters we have seen - a whole 7 Races (Djeti, Lacuna, Kitvos, Shend, Widderhorde, Sypher and Raishe) in Male and Female genders. Producing 14 completely different bodies to start with, with an additional 140 beautifully crafted pieces of equipment from awesome swords and shields to epic armour made up of the 8 Elements and background imagery.

Details go down to facial features and even eye colour.

Beyond that, they come with a series of traits which will be purely for the combat arena and roleplay story mode. You will get various stats such as Strength, Resilience, Dexterity, Elemental Tuning and Precision, all somewhere between 80 and 120. The total points here will add up to 500 - a game balancing mechanic, plus HP between 450-550.

Elementa as a Novel/Story

One major element of Elementa is that their Lore is not just a backstory and an odd bit of text once a month to make you feel like there is a reason for your Character, they are going to be putting together a full series of Novels, an entire story from start to end, and these Novels will be printed/published and be given free of charge to some holders. The exciting part of this is that they have not written it yet, and they don't know what is going to happen. That is down to YOU.

The Novel has started already, you can read it completely free in Discord. Every day, new writing is released to get engrossed in.

On drop day, the free access to the story ends, and only holders of their NFT will have access to the story from then on…. From this point on, our holders will be directing the Novel.

Once dropped and visiting their website with your wallet connected, you will see the current step of the story, this will be an actual part of the Novel, and you will be able to go and back read all of the previous steps of the story. Everyone sees the same step at the same time, there is no going ahead. Give the latest bit of the story a good read, and discuss it with the rest of the community.

You will be presented with a number of choices to make, for example you may hit a path in a road, do you go West or East? You will see a live count of how many people made each choice along with the classes so you can tell if all the Kitvos go West, maybe you agree with them… Once you make a choice, it cannot be changed, so pick carefully.

This will go on until the story ends, you just need to pop in when the next chapter is ready to read and act upon. This is a truly community directed novel, being written in real-time. You and your Character will be so involved and following the story live, that it will feel like a second life. If your character makes any special contribution to the story, for example their writer, Tyler, may pick a random character to be the one who makes the final blow to a major enemy/boss and the name of that character will feature in the Novel to be forever remembered - potentially increasing the value of your NFT.

Once a Novel ends, any long term holders who have taken part will be able to get a free printed copy of the Novel, and other holders can buy in the Merch store for a discount (or using their in game gold!)

Elementa as a Play to Earn Game

Part three to this comprehensive NFT is their Play to Earn Game. Elementa are creating (in a later phase of their release) an ERC-20 token called "ELEM" that you can cash our your gold coins for.

You will be able to enter to combat arena to fight against other NFT Characters (AI Controlled initially - with plans for live fights later on). You will get detailed, story style output of how the fight progresses, your characters traits will all come in to account here, as well as the elements the characters weapons and armour are made of.

The combat is so detailed, that your character hits a specific body part takes in to account the element of your weapon as well as the element of the armour piece being hit, mix in to that all the calculations with your characters stats/traits, that leads to an exciting combat system that we are really looking forward to seeing!

They go in to much more detail about the combat system on their Medium article.

At the end of the fight, if you win you will earn an amount of Gold based on many aspects of what happened in the fight, at the very least it will be enough gold to cover healing costs. If you lose you get nothing, however they may be a small chance of a little bonus if the system thinks you deserve it.

Also you will get a shareable link for your fight, this will allow you to send that to others in the community and they can re-watch your fight exactly as you did. Lets say you destroyed someone and lost no health, no one will believe you, but share the link and it can be proven!

You will then be able to exchange your gold for $ELEM coins for a play to earn experience.

After fights, your health remains depleted, and you will have to spend gold to heal to continue fighting (or try your luck on low health) - creating a workable economy for Gold and $ELEM.

There are other ways to win too - there will be seasonal leader boards for other larger prizes, as well as tournaments to compete in.

Now, the project basics…

The launch date is the 20thNovember 2021 at 18:00 UTC.

Launch price is 0.05 Eth, but, if the Eth price is > $4500 they will launch at 0.04 Eth instead!

10% of all proceeds go back to the community and/or charitable causes. Upon sell out, this will equate to 30 Eth for the Community, and 20 Eth for Charity. The community can vote what to do with their share - give more to charity, put towards leader board prizes, provide discounted merch or throw a party.

The long term goals are a minimum of 3 Novels on par with Lord of the Rings in depth and detail, and expanding their combat arena into a more serious game, getting characters in to the Metaverse and even a fully fledged MMORPG with some game studio partnerships.

