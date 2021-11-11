Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC Annual Meeting 2021

Data support Advancement into the Clinic

LUND, SWEDEN, and SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator") and Aptevo Therapeutics ("Aptevo") today announce preclinical data on ALG.APV-527, a potentially first-in-class bispecific targeting both 4-1BB and tumor antigen 5T4 will be presented in a poster at the Society of Immunotherapy Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place virtually and in-person November 12- 14, 2021 in Washington D.C. The poster highlights preclinical datasets as an overview of the potential indication landscape, mechanism of action and the efficacy profile of ALG.APV-527, which support the molecule's progression into the clinic.

Poster # 796 entitled, "ALG.APV-527: A tumor directed bispecific approach utilizing ADAPTIR technology designed for conditional 4-1BB T cell/NK agonism against solid tumors," will be available, presented and displayed on-site on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The poster describes the dual expression of CD8 and 5T4 in several tumor indications that will support the clinical protocol. To complement the in vivo anti-tumor data previously shown, the poster shows in vitro, that combining ALG.APV-527 and a bispecific T-cell engager promotes enhanced immune cell-mediated tumor cell killing better than the T-cell engager alone.

"ALG.APV-527 is designed to elicit safe and efficacious 4-1BB-mediated antitumor activity in a range of 5T4-expressing tumor indications. The differentiated design of the molecule minimizes systemic immune activation and hepatotoxicity, allowing for highly efficacious tumor-specific responses as demonstrated by potent activity in in vitro models," stated Michelle H. Nelson, PhD., Principal Scientist at Aptevo. "Based on these preclinical data, ALG.APV-527 is a promising anti-cancer therapeutic for the treatment of a variety of 5T4-expressing solid tumors and is progressing towards a phase I clinical trial."

Title: ALG.APV-527: A 5T4 tumor directed bispecific approach utilizing ADAPTIRTM technology designed for conditional 4-1BB T cell/NK agonism against solid tumors

Presenter: Michelle H. Nelson, PhD (Aptevo Therapeutics)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13th

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime, with MacroGenics Inc. and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out licensed programs include AC101, in phase II development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Aptevo is seeking to improve treatment outcomes and transform the lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

