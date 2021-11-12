Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its Interim Results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The full Interim Results together with Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of the filed documents may be obtained via SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on Tethys' website at www.tethys-group.com.

Production update

Production from KBD-06, KBD-02 and KBD-03 has increased since the previous report. With a 11mm choke on all three wells, KBD-06 has produced at a rate of approximately 2,700 bpd from the Upper Cretaceous zone, KBD-02 has produced approximately 2,700 bpd from the lower Cretaceous zone and KBD-03 has produced approximately 600 bpd from the Jurassic. Daily production has not averaged these levels due to a combination of logistics issues as well as requirements to intermittently test the wells at lower chokes. In addition, on KBD-02 there have been some small incremental increases in the water and salt content which may lead to increased restrictions being made on production levels. This issue is currently being analyzed.

Drilling update

The drilling on KBD-07 has reached a depth of over 1,500 meters and is on schedule to be completed in early December. The drilling on KBD-08 has reached a depth of over 1,100 meters and is on schedule to be completed towards the end of December. AKD-13 is planned to be spudded on November 12, 2021. AKK-21 is planned to be spudded on November 15, 2021.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

