- (PLX AI) - AF Gruppen Q3 revenue NOK 6,358 million vs. estimate NOK 6,991 million.
|07:22
|AF Gruppen ASA: AF Gruppen reports good profitability in Q3 and increased dividends for the second half of 2021
|07:10
|AF Gruppen Q3 Pretax Profit NOK 344 Million vs. Estimate NOK 384 Million
|Do
|Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by AF Gruppen ASA
|05.11.
|AF Gruppen ASA: Invitation to presentation of the Q3 2021 results
|04.11.
|AF Gruppen ASA: Modernising treatment plant in Vänersborg
