Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Durchschlagende Meldung: Megadeal öffnet alle Türen
WKN: A140RW ISIN: NL0010937058 Ticker-Symbol: 4IT 
Frankfurt
11.11.21
17:22 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,020
-0,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2021
Intertrust Group: Intertrust and CVC have entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a potential public cash offer of EUR 18.00 per share

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 12 November 2021 - Intertust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "the Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, and funds advised by CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") have agreed to enter into exclusive discussions for a limited period of time, subject to customary conditions, in relation to a potential voluntary public offer by a company controlled by investment funds advised by CVC for all issued and outstanding shares of Intertrust at an indicative offer price of EUR 18.00 in cash per share (cum dividend) to be paid on completion (the "Proposed Transaction"). As part of the Proposed Transaction, Intertrust and CVC are contemplating a strategic combination of Intertrust and TMF Group B.V., a leading multinational professional services business.

In accordance with their fiduciary duties, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Intertrust are, together with their financial and legal advisors, in the process of carefully reviewing and evaluating all aspects of the Proposed Transaction. In doing so, the Boards will take into account the interests of Intertrust and all its stakeholders, including its shareholders, employees and clients.

Considering these exclusive discussions, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Intertrust have decided to cancel the Capital Markets Day scheduled for 23 November 2021.

The Company underlines that the outcome of the discussions regarding the Proposed Transaction is uncertain and that there can be no assurance that a transaction will materialize from these discussions.
Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or anny sollicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Intertrust.

Attachment

  • 211112 PR - Intertrust and CVC have entered into exclusive discussions (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ecdb6e9c-98c7-4f7a-b54d-b1f71fff740a)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
