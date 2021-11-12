Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Durchschlagende Meldung: Megadeal öffnet alle Türen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140RW ISIN: NL0010937058 Ticker-Symbol: 4IT 
Frankfurt
11.11.21
17:22 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,020
-0,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERTRUST NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTRUST NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,00018,00007:32
17,00018,00007:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2021 | 07:29
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intertrust Group: Intertrust suspends share buyback programme

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 12 November 2021 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "the Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, announces that, in light of the fact that Intertrust has entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a potential public cash offer, the share buyback programme as announced on 27 September 2021 will be suspended until further notice.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • 211112 PR - Intertrust suspends share buyback programme (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/458e6f22-6dd3-4930-ba6c-6080d0f30856)

INTERTRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.