- (PLX AI) - Ferronordic Q3 revenue SEK 1,661 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 109 million
- • Q3 gross margin 19.5%
- • Q3 EBIT margin 8.9%
|07:40
|Ferronordic Q3 EBIT SEK 147 Million
|07:36
|FERRONORDIC AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2021
|28.10.
|FERRONORDIC AB: Invitation to Ferronordic's investor presentation 12 November 2021
|25.10.
|FERRONORDIC AB: Ferronordic expands cooperation with Sandvik in Russia
|12.08.
|Ferronordic Q2 EBIT SEK 144 Million
|(PLX AI) - Ferronordic Q2 revenue SEK 1,590 million.• Q2 net income SEK 86 million• Q2 gross margin 18%• Q2 EBIT margin 9%
