- (PLX AI) - NCAB Group Q3 revenue SEK 863.6 million.
- • Q3 orders SEK 935.2 million
- • Q3 EBITA SEK 123.2 million
- • Q3 net income SEK 91.2 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 4.86
