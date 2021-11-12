- (PLX AI) - Intertrust suspends share buyback program because it entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a potential public cash offer.
|Intertrust Stops Share Buyback Due to Potential Public Cash Offer
|Intertrust Group: Intertrust suspends share buyback programme
|Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 12 November 2021 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "the Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, announces that...
|Intertrust Group: Intertrust and CVC have entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a potential public cash offer of EUR 18.00 per share
|Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 12 November 2021 - Intertust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "the Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, and funds advised...
|Intertrust Group: Intertrust share repurchase periodic update (1 - 5 November 2021)
|Hawk Ridge Capital Management: Hawk Ridge Sends Letter to Supervisory Board of Intertrust N.V.
|Highlights Intertrust's long history of underperformance as a public company and its belief that shares are materially undervalued.
Recommends actions for the Supervisory Board to maximize...
