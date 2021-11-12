- (PLX AI) - Recommendation remains sell.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|35,330
|35,560
|08:34
|35,380
|35,450
|08:34
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:46
|FLSmidth Price Target Raised to DKK 220 from DKK 210 at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains sell.
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|FLSmidth increases nine-month sales and profit in 2021
|Do
|FLSmidth shares 2021 Q3 financial results
|Do
|FLSmidth appoints Mikko Keto as new Group CEO
|Do
|FLSmidth Tops Nordic Blue Chips After EBITA Beats Consensus by 30%
|(PLX AI) - FLSmidth shares gained more than 9%, the most among Nordic blue chips, after third-quarter earnings beat consensus by 30% on the EBITA level.• Orders were higher than expected in both mining...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FLSMIDTH & CO A/S
|35,350
|-0,11 %