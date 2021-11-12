- (PLX AI) - Salzgitter Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs. consensus at EUR 728 million.
- • Outlook FY sales "more than EUR 9 billion" vs. consensus at EUR 9.5 billion
- • Says supply chain disruptions and their repercussions have also been impacting some of our Group companies since the end of the summer quarter
- • Says we may be able to commence hydrogen-based steel production as early as the end of 2025 and, by 2026, already be producing over one million tons of steel based on this concept
- • NOTE: Some analysts expected Salzgitter to upgrade its outlook
