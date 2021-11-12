

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) reported Friday its third-quarter net profit increased 8.8 percent to 889 million euros from last year's 817 million euros.



Earnings per share were 0.19 euro, up 11.8 percent from 0.17 euro a year ago.



Adjusted net profit was 1.31 billion euros or 0.27 euro per share, compared to 1.51 billion euros or 0.32 euro per share a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA AL edged down 0.3 percent from last year to 9.7 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL up 0.2 percent in organic terms. Adjusted EBITDA AL margin was 35.9 percent, down from 36.7 percent last year.



Net revenue grew 1.8 percent to 26.88 billion euros from 26.39 billion euros last year. Revenue was up 2.1 percent in organic terms.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company raised guidance for EBITDA AL to around 38 billion euros from at least 37.2 billion euros expected earlier.



Deutsche Telekom also confirmed the medium-term outlook, including its goal of increasing adjusted earnings per share to more than 1.75 euros per share by 2024.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de